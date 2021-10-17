Pittsburg Police arrest homicide suspect

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department has a homicide suspect in custody.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Bri’yon Ezra Baker early Sunday morning for the murder of 18-year-old Jase Elizabeth Delich.

Investigators say Delich was shot at an apartment on the 400 block of Broadway Street Saturday night and died at the scene.

Police arrested Baker who is from Tennessee after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

Baker is facing 2nd degree murder charges and is in the Crawford County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.