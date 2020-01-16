Pittsburg Police and Fire Departments host Battle of The Badges Chili Cook-Off

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Fire and Police Departments battle it out for a good cause.

Today kicked off the fifth annual Battle of The Badges Chili Cook-Off.

Every year the event is ran in collaboration with the American Red Cross as a blood drive.

After participants donate blood they are encouraged to taste each department’s chili and vote on whose is the best.

With this being the area’s largest blood drive, they are hopeful to collect 100 pints of blood this year.

Paul Lyle, American Red Cross, said, “So we really appreciate the volunteers and of course the Red Cross personnel and our donors, they’re wonderful.”

If you didn’t get a chance to stop by today, the event will be held again tomorrow at the Frisco Event Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.