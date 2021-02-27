Pittsburg Polar Plunge benefitting The Special Olympics took place Saturday

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dozens took the plunge Saturday in Pittsburg for a good cause.

Saturday afternoon the community came out for the Pittsburg Polar Plunge benefitting the Special Olympics.

They held a costume contest and awarded prizes to the best dressed.

Participants say it felt good to give back to others.

Travis Cannon, Pittsburg Fire Department, says, “I think it’s very important and it’s a very good organization. They do a lot of good for the communities around here.”

Dennis Speer, Peerless Products, says, “It’s all right here in your heart to help anybody — to help the community through hardships and to help the community with things like Special Olympics is great.”

More than $20,000 was raised through registration from this event.