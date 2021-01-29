Pittsburg PD working to help families

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas Police Department comes together to help families in need.

The Pittsburg Police Department is hosting a diaper drive for Crawford County DiaperStock. Over the next week the department will be collecting diapers and wipes to help families in need. Originally this was meant to help the Pittsburg community. Thanks to assistance from the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, donations will be going to the entire county.

Diann Gambill, Family Response Advocate, said, “A lot of families are struggling right now, not just because of the pandemic but because of the extenuating circumstances. Diapers and wipes are an added cost that does add a lot of stress to the families, so if we can alleviate that stress, then we are helping the families in a way.”

Donations can be dropped off either at Pittsburg City Hall or the police department. While the diaper drive will only go until February fifth, donations will be accepted year round.