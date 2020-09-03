Pittsburg PD still looking for suspect in sexual assault

PITTSBURG, Ks. — One man is arrested, and police are still looking for another, after a woman reports she was raped and kidnapped.

24-year old Abdul Wali Shoatz of Pittsburg is charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated intimidation of a victim. He’s currently being held in the Crawford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The other suspect, 25-year old Fedor Lee Warren Lomax, also of Pittsburg, has not been arrested yet. Police are still searching for him.

It all started on Tuesday. Police were called at 10:30 in the morning for a kidnapping and sexual assault in Pittsburg. The victim says she was held against her will for several hours and sexually assaulted by two men earlier that morning.

Shoatz was arrested later that day. If you know where the other suspect could be, you’re urged to call 620-231-1700.