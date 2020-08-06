Pittsburg PD investigating body found at RV park

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Police are investigating after a body is found at a Southeast Kansas RV park.

The Pittsburg Police Department is looking into a death at the Four Oaks RV Park — at 719 West 20th Street.

There, a man’s body was found with a gunshot wound.

Limited information is being released as authorities work to notify next of kin.

They have confirmed that they are investigating the death as shooting related.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Pittsburg Police Department.