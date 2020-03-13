Closings
Pittsburg PD investigates suspicious fire

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Police in Pittsburg are investigating a suspicious fire. According to a press release sent out Friday afternoon, the fire department responded to a call at 7:30 that morning.

When authorities arrived, the two-story structure was fully engulfed in flames. No one was living in the structure at the time and there are no injuries.

Pittsburg PD deems the fire “suspicious in nature.” Investigators with Pittsburg Police and Fire are working with the Kansas Fire Marshal to reveal what happened.

