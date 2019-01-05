Pittsburg PD identifies suspect in drive by shooting

Pittsburg police have identified a suspect in connection to a drive-by shooting on December 26th.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 27 year old Steven Mcarthur Taylor Jr. of Pittsburg. He's approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to have a thin beard and mustache.

Taylor is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of North Water Street in the early morning hours of December 26th. Officers say a home was hit several times by gunfire, but no one inside was injured. Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts should call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.