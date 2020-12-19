Pittsburg PD helps their community

KANSAS — Families have faced several difficulties over the course of the pandemic, some even losing their jobs. So one Southeast Kansas Police Department is working to make sure they can help families during the holidays.

What’s the Pittsburg Police Department doing for their community? They’ve been working with organizations throughout the city to gather food, clothes and toys for at risk and high need kids. But this goes beyond Pittsburg, they’re working to help families all over Crawford County.

Diann Gambill, Family Response Advocate, said, “This year has hit our families really hard with the Coronavirus, being unemployed, struggling to meet their financial needs, it was actually a privilege to be able to come together as a community to be able to provide for some of our families.”

The Pittsburg Police Department has been hard at work this holiday season. Their Family Resource Advocate Program has been collecting toys, clothes and snacks for families with children in high need situations.

Joel Diver, Pittsburg Resident, said, “They came by the house and gave the kids a lot of like toys and stuff because I haven’t been able to work and I’ve been taking care of the little ones. They were so happy whenever they saw them, they started going wild, playing with them and having the time of their lives.”

But this is benefitting children in places other than just Pittsburg. The program has been handing out presents all over Crawford County.

“Our program serves for Crawford county. We are based out of the Pittsburg police department, but we don’t serve just Pittsburg, our program outreaches throughout all of Crawford county,” said Gambill.

And it’s been a collaborative effort from several organizations in the city.

“Our program is grant based with a collaborative effort with the city of Pittsburg, the Family Resource Center and the Pittsburg police department.”

A community working together for something bigger than themselves. Making sure kids have something waiting for them this holiday season.

“To be able to see the whole community, outreaching to us, and helping us to be able to help with these families, it’s amazing.”

The program was able to collect enough items for presents and stockings for 55 children in Crawford County. They’ve been handing out the gifts to the families over the past couple of days and should give out the last ones this evening.