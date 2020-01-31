Pittsburg partnering with KDOT to expand East Qunicy Street

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg City Commission approves an agreement to reconstruct a roadway.

The agreement with KDOT will expand East Quincy Street from Joplin Street to Rouse Street into a three lane road with sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and an enclosed storm sewer.

City leaders say the project will cost $7 million dollars, with half of the total cost being covered by a cost-share program through KDOT.

This will cover construction, water line relocation, a new rail crossing, and right-of-way acquisition and design.

City of Pittsburg Public Works Director Cameron Alden says this area of town is under-served.

“With our city streets there, we’ve got a two-lane roadway. It’s not overly wide, no shoulders. You’ve got ditches through there, we don’t have sidewalk to connect Rouse back to the main part of the town there. And so this helps improve that. Also anytime that it rains through there this is also an area of town that is slow to drain trying to maintain the ditches in there is rather challenging,” said Alden.

Construction is expected to begin in the Spring of 2022.