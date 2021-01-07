Pittsburg Parks and Recreation opens limb disposal

PITTSBURG, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas Parks and Recreation Department is making sure roads and yards are clear of debris this season.

Pittsburg will be opening its burn site to dispose tree limbs in a safe manner for Pittsburg residents. On the second Saturday of every month, citizens can bring any natural tree material to be safely disposed of. Items can be dropped off, 1.5 miles East of Rouse Street on Quincy Street. The hope is to create safer conditions in the community since a greater amount of tree limbs Fall after winter storms.

Toby Book, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Superintendent, said, “It does seem to trend upward after storms and then in the spring when people are doing their spring clean ups, we have a pretty significant user group come in too.”

The burn site will be open from eight a.m. until noon every second Saturday of the month. If there is inclement weather, you can always contact the Parks and Recreation Department for help. Their phone number is 620-232-7275