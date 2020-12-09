Pittsburg Parks and Rec hosting safe sitter program

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Christmas break for many schools starts in just a couple weeks and one organization is making sure families are prepared if kids need to stay home alone.

The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a sitter program. It focuses on teaching kids in sixth through eighth grade on how to care for younger children. Typically three classes are done a year however both the previous ones had been canceled due to covid-19. They’ve decided to start the program again since Winter break is coming up in local schools.

Ashton Clark, Recreation Program Manager, said, “With winter break coming, kids are out of school, therefore they may have younger siblings they need to babysit, or their neighbors need a babysitter, so yes, those younger kids need some watching.”

The sitter program will be running from December 14th until the 18th after school. You can register by calling the Parks and Recreation Department.