Pittsburg organizations team up to host seminars on how to start a business as a woman

PITTSBURG, Kans. — If you’d like to start the new year off by becoming your own boss, you aren’t alone. But if you’ve never tried anything like that before, where can you go for help, especially if you’re a woman? KSN’s Stuart Price has some of those answers in this report.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber Of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center in that community are joining forces to help southeast Kansas women make the leap from employee to their own boss. The first in a series of seminars on how to start that process was held inside the block 22 campus on Thursday.

“Bring women in and let them know what the process would look like for them to be an entrepreneur and possibly start up their own business, maybe take a hobby to a business, um so we just hope to give them kind of a high level overview of what the components of starting a business would look like,” said Dacia Clark, Assistant Director, Small Business Development Center.

“Do I need a building, where do I find that, those types of resources, a lot of our business owners in town are women driven, owned businesses so this is just another step up in trying to find those resources that they can utilize in the future,” said Julie Reams, Special Events Coordinator, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber officials here in Pittsburg believe the number of women owned and operated businesses are higher than the national average, and in some cases, there can even be an advantage in that.

“It can be a benefit as a woman owned business if you go into government contracting and lots of times if you’re a woman owned business um the government sets aside certain contracts for women or minorities that they have to purchase a certain amount of goods from a woman owned business,” said Clark.

“How do I start, what is the difference between an LLC and the corporation, the panel discussion, why is good credit important, business cash flow, there’s all kinds of resources,” said Reams.

And the best thing about most of those resources: they’re free of charge. Seminars are planned for each of the next three quarters, and some of topics will include marketing and how to build business relationships.