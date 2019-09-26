Pittsburg officer ignites global and local support for Special Olympics

One Southeast Kansas officer is making a difference for the Special Olympics.

Lieutenant Chris Moore works for the Pittsburg Police Department and he is also the state director for the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run.

He recently traveled to Colorado to participate in the annual International Law Enforcement Torch Run Conference. The event brings out more than 1,000 officers from all over the globe to discuss fundraisers for the Special Olympics. The torch run sent them on a trek from Coors Field to Mile High Stadium.

Lieutenant Moore has been going to the event for the past ten years and looks forward to helping fund such a charitable organization.

“With the torch run, we’re the largest grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics,” Moore explained. “And the biggest thing we take away from it, is it started in Kansas — in Wichita. So, we have big shoes to fill in Kansas when we’re doing fundraising because this worldwide movement started in Kansas. We take a lot of pride in it and we take a lot of pride in raising alot of money for Special Olympics.”

This weekend, Lieutenant Moore will be hosting a golf tournament in Fort Scott along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office for Special Olympics. The event will have Amy Bockerstette as a guest, she’s been seen with U.S. Open Champ Gary Woodland.

For more information on the event, click here.