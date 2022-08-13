PITTSBURG, Ks. — The memory of one Pittsburg Native is benefitting the lives of veterans.

Golfers woke up bright and early to take part in this year’s Kavfest at Crestwood Country Club.

It is the largest fundraiser for Vetlinks.Org.

The non-profit was founded by major Brian Kavanagh to help veterans like himself struggling to find care and resources.

And while Kavanagh has passed, his mission to help those facing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and substance abuse disorder lives on.

“Today we’re out here to honor him, to celebrate him and to really continue his vision and support our mission. From this tournament we raise funds to support about 20 to 25 veterans,” said Dan McNally, Vetlinks.org Event Director.

“Our goal when we first started Vetlinks was just to be able help one family to not experience the difficulties that our family did, to date we’ve raised over half a million dollars and we’ve helped over 200 families, so for us it just means the world to give back and help and do something for the greater good amidst a tragedy,” said Jessica Kavanagh, Brian’s Wife.

Vetlinks has set up a new scholarship program with Pittsburg State University for a student in the ROTC, just like Major Kavanagh when he attended PSU.

You can find more information on their website.