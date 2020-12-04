Pittsburg near top of list of places to live to make retirement funds last

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A million dollars may sound like a lot of money for retirement. But how long that lasts depends on where you live after leaving that job and a Four States town is near the top of the list for the nation. Pittsburg comes in number nine for the entire U.S.

Sydney Anselmi, Pittsburg, said, “I know nothing about stocks and investing.”

But saving for retirement is a priority for Sydney Anselmi. She owns Audacious Boutique – and knows she needs to plan for expenses like clothes and much more.

“A million dollars it sounds like a lot but when you think how many years you’re going to be retired and things can come up and health issues – it’s kind of scary.”

A new study by financial technology company SmartAsset says Pittsburg is one of the best bets to stretch retirement dollars.

They compared costs ranging from food and housing to healthcare for a one million dollar retirement budget – and ranked Pittsburg 9th in the nation.

Michael Davidsson, PSU Econ. Prof., said, “People 55 plus want to move out of big cities to cities in the countryside or a rural setting that have plenty urban amenities and natural amenities.”

PSU Economics Professor Dr. Michael Davidsson points out the town has a lot of a population of 21,000.

“Eating, drinking and retail establishments. we have two performing arts centers locally, three golf courses, a philharmonic and opera and other things.”

The numbers even attracted a $60 million plus retirement community.

Dexter Pearson, Developer, said, “We had done a lot of research on the area 38 and so we were pretty impressed with the survey 49.”

Pittsburg isn’t the only representative of the Four States on the top ten list. Muskogee, Oklahoma is third on the list while Conway, Arkansas is fourth. And Joplin isn’t far behind at number 13.