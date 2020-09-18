Pittsburg names new Fire Chief

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg appoints a new fire chief.

Dennis Reilly will take over for Mike Simons, who recently announced his retirement after twenty years with the department.

Reilly will begin his new role in mid-October.

Until then, Pittsburg Fire Marshal and Safety Coordinator Tom Vacca will serve as Interim Fire Chief.

Reilly has more than 44 years of experience, having previously served for departments in California, Missouri, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

He is also a U.S. Army Veteran.