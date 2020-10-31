Pittsburg names new Fire Chief

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new Fire Chief is appointed for a Southeast Kansas community.

After serving as the Interim Fire Chief, Dennis Reilly has been announced as the new Pittsburg Fire Chief. Reilly has served in stations all over the U.S. and says this is one of the smoothest transitions he’s experienced thanks to the cohesiveness of the team.

Dennis Reilly, Pittsburg Fire Chief, said, “I inherited a very well run, very well equipped, very well staffed fire department. I think that we have an excellent group of professionals in here in the fire department and I’ve been very impressed with the city overall. The leadership in the city, the commitment to excellence and community.”

Reilly has served in New Jersey, California, North Carolina, and Missouri. He even served on a search and rescue team following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.