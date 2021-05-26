Pittsburg names CDL Electric employer of the year

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A southeast Kansas business can now call itself, “employer of the year.”

That’s the honor bestowed to CDL Electric in Pittsburg by the city.

The company not only provides service to thousands of people — it also provides employment oppportunities — even during the pandemic.

CEO Larry Seward says it’s all part of efforts to keep younger generations closer to Pittsburg.

“People are coming back that really never wanted to leave the area,” Seward said. “But there were no jobs here, so I think we all — as far as employers and things like that — need to work as far as keeping our young people here.”

The company is in the process of developing more railway products, which officials say will lead to more jobs.