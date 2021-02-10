Pittsburg named a top 50 city for remote work

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Working from home is nothing new. Especially during the pandemic. And now, the city of Pittsburg is being celebrated for providing one of the best remote working experiences in the nation.

How are city officials reacting to the news? Pittsburg officials are over the moon with the news. But they say this honor is thanks to years of hard work.

Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager, said, “You can still live in a small town and not miss a beat.”

The city of Pittsburg has been named one of top 50 cities in the country to work remotely in.

“You got Lynexa and some large communities in it, so its quite an honor to be recognized when your competitors are much bigger cities.”

This isn’t a new project though. The city has been working on making internet connectivity accessible for a while now.

“For five years now we’ve been focusing on the businesses and trying to make sure if people wanted to live in Pittsburg they wouldn’t be missing something as far as working from home and so having fiber to the home has been critical and we’ve had great partnerships that have allowed that to happen.”

So when the pandemic hit, it caused a surge in people working remotely, and all of Pittsburg’s hard work began to pay off.

Aubri Piccini, Pittsburg Resident, said, “Especially with the business I work for, we have a lot of online communication through different programs we have, so we’ve been in contact pretty much every single day.”

Its not just with businesses, they’ve even been expanding their network during the pandemic.

“We did a Dragon-Net project at the beginning of this year with Motorolla and the school district to make sure 500 households had high speeds, so it’s been a focus of ours for a long time,” said Hall

Making sure the Pittsburg community can stay connected, wherever they are.

“This pandemic has forced a lot of companies to move stuff online so having that Wi-Fi availability is very important just from the new changes companies have had to make,” said Piccini.

Besides the fibers and creation of Dragon-Net you also have other organizations in the community working on increasing internet accessibility. The Pittsburg Public Library recently launched a new Wi-Fi hotspot program to help those not in the school system have internet access.