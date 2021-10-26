Pittsburg Middle School ranked in top 15% of Kansas middle schools

PITTSBURG, Kans. — “Pittsburg Middle School” has been ranked in the top 15% of middle schools in the state of Kansas.

It’s ranked 43rd in the state, according to US News and World Report. The rankings are based on students’ proficiencies in math and reading through state assessment tests.

Pittsburg school administrators say they’re excited to receive the recognition — adding, they’ve seen positive growth in state assessments at all levels in the school district — and hope to continue to see good things from students.