Pittsburg mayor gives annual State of the City Address

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Bouncing back from the pandemic. It’s part of Pittsburg Mayor Chuck Munsell’s latest “State of the City Address.”

He refers to 2021 as an extraordinary year — saying, despite the pandemic, sales tax revenues for the city are going up. He also highlights new businesses openings, and the fact that more jobs are becoming available.

The problem — finding employees to fill those positions. Munsell also recognizes three Pittsburg business owners, focusing on their resilience during the pandemic.

“It’s examples like these that inspire us and remind us what a wonderful community Pittsburg is, I want to express my gratitude to the citizens of Pittsburg for the opportunity to serve you. 2021 has been a remarkable year and we have much to look forward to,” said Pittsburg Mayor Chuck Munsell.

Munsell has served on the Pittsburg City Commission for eight years, serving two terms as mayor.