PITTSBURG, Kans. — Back here closer to home, a Pittsburg man’s recent birthday was a little sweeter this year.

Luke Bolton won 10,000 dollars on a scratch off. He stopped by a local convenience store to get some drinks and snacks for his family — decided to also by a 30 dollar scratch off. He won a thousand bucks, but it was also a 10 times multiplier.

It happened the day before his birthday. He told lottery officials he’ll save some — and use the rest to remodel his basement.