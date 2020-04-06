Pittsburg man produces masks, head straps for medical personnel using 3D printer

PITTSBURG, Mo. — One southeast Kansas man is helping to create more personal protective equipment for health care workers across the country.

By using his 3D printer, Alan Kirby has been printing masks and head straps for medical professionals to use at a facility in Montana.

Each piece of equipment takes about 2 hours to make, and Kirby has already sent out a couple dozen orders.

He says it’s the least he can do to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Kirby says, “We’re all in this together. And you can either fear the virus or you can be helping the people out with it so, being able to step in and help out is pretty cool.”

Each mask and head strap are made from biodegradable plastic and they are reusable.

Kirby says he hopes others with 3D printers continue to help make equipment.