Pittsburg man facing charges for lewd behavior and stalking involving two girls

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A 41-year-old Pittsburg man is arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a ten year old and 11 year old.

Ronald McDaniel is facing three counts of felony lewd behavior and two counts of misdemeanor stalking.

He’s accused of exposing himself to a 10 year old girl on July 13th. Pittsburg police say after McDaniel reportedly did that, the child ran into her home and McDaniel drove off. After further investigation they learned McDaniel also allegedly followed an 11-year-old in the same truck.

Police say he followed the girl from a store to the home, but there was no contact. Just a week later, McDaniel allegedly performed lewd acts in front of the same two girls then drove off when one ran inside to get an adult.

McDaniel is now in the Crawford County Jail on a $30,000 bond.