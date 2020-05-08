Pittsburg man charged with attempted murder in connection to drive-by shooting

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Police Department charges a man in connection to a drive by shooting.

19-year-old old Dakota Schmidt of Pittsburg is charged with attempted second degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

He is also facing numerous drug charges.

On Tuesday afternoon police were called to the 300 block of East Monroe Street for a drive by shooting.

A woman says she was sitting in her car when someone drove by and shot at her–shattering the back glass.

She wasn’t injured.

They found Schmidt at 2601 North Joplin Street in Pittsburg–with a gun today.

He was then taken to the Crawford County Jail.