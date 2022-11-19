PITTSBURG, Kans. – Early Saturday morning Pittsburg Police arrested Spencer Presley, 47, on pending charges of criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated battery. Presley is accused of shooting a man earlier this week.

Pittsburg officers responded to a call in the 100 block of West 23rd Street near Sonic, Thursday night around 9:40, of a man suffering a gunshot wound. They say the 32-year-old victim was uncooperative with police. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers developed a person of interest early in the case. After locating Presley early this morning, police say he admitted his involvement in the shooting when questioned. Official charges and a bond amount are pending.