Pittsburg Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Stalking a Minor

PITTSBURG– A man is behind bars facing three seperate charges stemming from text messages he allegedly sent to a 13-year-old.

42-year-old Ronald W. McDaniel of Pittsburg is in the Crawford County Jail for felony electronic solicitation of a child, felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment by a telecommunications device.

He was arrested last Friday after allegedly texting inappropriate text messages to the 13-year-old.

During a separate investigation in July he was arrested for felony lewd and lascivious behavior and two counts of misdemeanor stalking.

He’s being held on a $100 thousand bond as the investigation continues.

You’re urged to call the PPD at 620-231-1700 if you have any information.