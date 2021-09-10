Pittsburg man arrested for stabbing

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man is arrested in connection to an early morning stabbing.

It happened in the 11 Hundred Block of East 9th Street.

Police were notified around 6:30 this morning when a 38-year-old victim arrived at the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

The investigation lead to the arrest of 29-year-old Steven Taylor, Junior around 11:40 this morning.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in the Crawford County Jail on a 25 thousand dollar bond.

The victim is recovering in the intensive care unit.

