Pittsburg man arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Pittsburg man wanted on multiple warrants is now arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer.

Pittsburg Police say 36-year-old Jacob Lawson was wanted for several different offenses including theft, possession of stolen property, and failure to appear.

So, officers responded to the 400 block of E 20th street, where he was located on the second floor of the residence.

Authorities say Lawson did not comply with officer commands, jumped out of the second floor window, and began running away.

An officer followed Lawson and took him into custody a short time later.

Lawson was also seen discarding a substance believed to be meth as he was running away.

He’s been arrested for felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony possession of meth, felony obstructing apprehension, and failure to appear.

He is being held in the Crawford County Jail without bond.