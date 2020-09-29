Pittsburg man arrested for arson

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Pittsburg man is arrested after police say he set his home on fire.

38-year-old Justin Smutz has been charged with felony arson, misdemeanor assault, and violating his parole. It all stems from a fire reported by neighbors in the 600 block of East 22nd Street just before 5:30 Sunday morning.

Witnesses say they heard a loud noise, saw the house on fire, and saw Smutz walking away from the home, then standing in the front yard watching the fire.

When authorities arrived, they say he became agitated toward another one of the residents and tried to hit the person.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal later determined the fire had been intentionally set. Smutz is being held in the Crawford County Jail on a $10,000 bond.