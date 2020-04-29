Pittsburg Man Arrested, Facing Extradition to Texas and Multiple Charges

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man is behind bars following a traffic stop that found he had an outstanding felony fugitive warrant from the State of Texas and is now facing multiple other charges.

Wednesday morning, Pittsburg Police Department detectives and officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th and Rouse Streets in Pittsburg. During which, a passenger in the vehicle, George Steven Kuhel, 50, of Pittsburg was arrested for an outstanding felony fugitive warrant issued out of the State of Texas.

George Steven Kuhel

During their investigation, Pittsburg PD found Kuhel to be in possession of a handgun, as well as items of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Kuhel was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is facing charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of weapons, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition to these local charges, Kuhel is being held without bond pending extradition back to Texas on the fugitive warrant.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.