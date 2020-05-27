Pittsburg Man Arrested After Burglarizing a Vehicle

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man is in custody after allegedly entering and burglarizing a vehicle.

Tuesday evening, law enforcement officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of S. Walnut St., in Pittsburg, regarding a complaint of a suspicious person in the area. The originating complainant advised the suspect kept coming onto the complainant’s property despite being asked to leave several times.

Officers located the subject, who was later identified as 32-year-old Travis W. Beckley, of Pittsburg, in the 300 block of W. Kansas St. Additional investigation into this incident resulted in Mr. Beckley being identified as the perpetrator of a motor vehicle burglary that took place in the 200 block E. Forest around the same time. Witnesses advised Mr. Beckley opened the door of a motor vehicle that did not belong to him, and began rummaging through the interior of the vehicle.

Mr. Beckley was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. Mr. Beckley was arrested for felony burglary to a motor vehicle, and he is being held in lieu of a $3,000.00 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at their automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.