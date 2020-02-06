Pittsburg looking for two new Active Transportation Advisory Board

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg is looking for volunteers to fill two open positions on the city’s Active Transportation Advisory Board.

The board provides the city with recommendations for the planning and development of non-motorized transportation.

They are looking for volunteers to represent the disability community and another to represent residents in the Northeast quadrant of Pittsburg.

Representatives from each of the 4 quadrants advocate for improvements in their neighborhood.

The Active Transportation Advisory Board meets at noon on the first Tuesday of each month at City Hall.

The deadline to apply is February 14th.

Those interested in volunteering may apply at City Hall or contact the City Clerk.