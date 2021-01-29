Pittsburg Library offering Wi-Fi hotspots

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Internet is about to become more accessible for one Southeast Kansas town.

The Pittsburg Public Library is now offering mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for check out. This was made possible thanks to a grant from the Southeast Kansas Library System. The library wants to use these hotspots to help provide internet access to those in rural areas.

Bev Clarkson, Pittsburg Public Library Director, said, “Considering how much virtual learning we’re doing, how many people are working from home, people having access to library resources remotely or health resources, just about everything you do now requires a computer and access to the internet.”

Hotspots are available to check out for those 18 and older. All you need is a valid card from the Pittsburg Public Library and a photo ID.