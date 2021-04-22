Pittsburg launches sustainability pledge

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg has something in the works that will benefit the community beyond Earth Day.

The Pittsburg Sustainability Advisory Committee has launched a sustainability pledge for both individuals and businesses. It’s a joint effort between the city, the business In The Garden and the group Pittsburg Beautiful.

The pledge involves eco-friendly habits that can be practiced year round.

Andrew Ouellette, Pittsburg Sustainability Advisory Committee, said, “You’ll be able to provide that information to your customers so when they come down to making a choice between a couple of businesses, those who have the sustainability associated with their overall business plan and business model might make a difference between what a customer chooses.”

Folks will be put into a drawing for gift cards – even rain barrel kits – if they make a pledge. The deadline is 10 o’clock Saturday night.