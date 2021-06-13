PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg is looking to develop it’s cyber security over the coming year.

The city has begun work on a remote disaster recovery site for city operations.

It would act as an identical operating system to the one the city already has.

This way if one were to be attacked by ransomware, the city would be able to continue with limited interference.

Jeff Bair, Pittsburg Information System Manager, says, “Networks have evolved over the past decade, we’re more and more interconnected with other agencies, school districts, sheriff’s department, all of our systems are becoming interconnected, so it becomes even more important now that we’re prepared.”

City officials hope to have this project up and running by the end of the summer.

The whole project is estimated to cost around $200,000.