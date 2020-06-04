PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg is considering a multi-million dollar upgrade and expansion to its wastewater treatment plant.

KSN’s Lauren Johnson has more on how this project will be funded and how it can attract more business to the Southeast Kansas town.

The Pittsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant has stood in the community since 1952.

The city is looking to make some upgrades.

Jay Byers, Deputy City Manager, Pittsburg, said, “The main thing that we’re going to gain out this is we’re going to double the plant capacity, essentially double it. So, we’ll be able to accomedate new businesses that come in, growth that we’re experiencing in Pittsburg, so we have to make sure that it can handle that.”

This project would help reduce how much odor is created from the plant.

And they would like to modernize how they treat the water.

Chris Farinacci, Pittsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant, said, “Currently we don’t meet the limits for nutrient reduction. So, we’re going to have to meet those limits and that’s why we’re going expand the facility.”

Meeting those limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency would also mean good news for area farmers.

Some waste left over at the plant would be able to be used as fertilizer.

“Which we would be able to give away at that point. So, people can use it on their gardens and anything really at that point.”

This new project comes with a hefty price tag of anywhere between $35 to 40 million.

But there is a pay off, the new plant will attract larger businesses and industries to the area.

“We’re also really looking at possibly attracting some other industries to town as we have additional capacity. Food processing plants have a lot of seweage processing, and this plant will really accomedate that, we think we can really become a food processing area within the region, and any new business would really benefit from that,” said Byers.

The city is looking to fund the project through various grants and by sewer payments from residents.

If passed by the city commission, construction is set to start in 2022 and be complete by 2024.