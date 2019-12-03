Pittsburg holds Christmas parade

PITTSBURG, Ks — The city of Pittsburg welcomed the community out to its Christmas Parade this evening.

Residents filled the streets on Broadway excited to kick off the holiday season.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for the Southeast Kansas parade.

And many look forward to the large crowds every year.

Emily Roth with the Greenbush Education Service Center said, “I just think it’s a lot of fun to throw out candy to kiddos and there’s a lot of excitement, there’s a lot of energy and and the people here in Pittsburg look forward to the parade every single year. And we’re just luck to be a part of it.”

The parade was put on by Pittsburg Parks and Recreation.

And they will be hosting another holiday event this Saturday, their 11th Annual Holiday Craft Fair and Santa’s Work Shop at 8 A.M. at Memorial Hall.