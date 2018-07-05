Pittsburg holds annual Rollin' Nostalgia car show

Automobiles, holiday spirit, and a good cause -- that's what brings together people at Lincoln Park in Pittsburg.

The 28th annual Rollin' Nostalgia Fourth of July Car Show took place today. Two hundred cars lined the complex to celebrate the holiday, all while raising money for a good cause. Trophies were awarded for the best in show and the car club's favorite picks, but the grand prize was a new set of tires.

"Fill the need in in the community. All of these volunteer organizations around have their own little niches they do or whatever you want to call it and we just fill one of those little voids is what we try to do,” says Brad Hill.

All of the money that is collected by the Rollin' Nostalgia Car Club will be donated at the end of the year to a charity of the group's choosing.