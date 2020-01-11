Pittsburg holds annual legislative send off

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The 2020 Kansas legislative session is right around the corner.

Before legislators head to Topeka on Monday, they met with Pittsburg area business leaders.

This is an opportunity for the community to hear from state legislators ahead of the legislative session and for the chamber to discuss its’ legislative priorities as well.

The chambers top three priorities are transportation, medicaid expansion, and increased funding for higher education in kansas.

State Representatives Monica Murnan, Ken Collins, and Richard Proehl were in attendance.

Proehl, Chair of the House Transportation Committee, says events like this are important.

Representative Richard Proehl said, “I think one of the most important things is that we ‘re getting some place and we sit and we sit and we talk to the individuals that are there. And then I have an opportunity to build a relationship and when they call me there’s a face behind the name and that’s really good and vice versa.”

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has been putting this event together for nearly 20 years.