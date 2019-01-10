Pittsburg High School theater students to show off their talents at the national level

A dozen Pittsburg High School students are set to showcase their talents at a national level theater competition.

Earlier this month, the students competed in and won the one-act play category at the Kansas Thespian Festival. Winning the state competition earned the students a spot in the International Thespian Festival, which be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this coming June.

The students say they'll be performing the same one-act play, but they're excited to get back to work making it even better. And for the seniors it's a chance to leave a lasting legacy.

"To get to show it to a few thousand more people, I mean, that's something that you'll never get to experience again,” says McKenna Shaw, Junior, Pittsburg High School.

"I hope that what we do on stage inspires, like, the younger kids to go out and try to do theater and I hope it inspires them to make the best out of whatever they can,” says Aidan Harries, Senior, Pittsburg High School.

Supporters of the program are planning to begin fundraising efforts to send the 12 students to the international festival in the coming weeks.