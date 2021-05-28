Pittsburg High School Graduate wins Golden Lion Award

PITTSBURG, KS – there’s a new monthly winner for the Golden Lion Award.

“Oh, during high school, I did pretty much everything,” Says Chris Saman, PHS Grad.

For recent Pittsburg High School graduate Chris Saman, that includes activities like football, swim team, band, theater and math club.

And often not just a rank and file member. “I was senior class president. I was also president of Key Club, president of math club.” Says Saman. And that adds up to a lot time helping others.

“Tried to reach out throughout the community, such as like writing letters to nursing home patients, and also collecting donations for the Lord’s diner. And those are some of the projects that we’ve done. And it’s just a lot of fun to get to help with that.” Continues Saman.

He’s also mentored younger athletes and helped out at blood drives. And that’s just the beginning of helping to keep people healthy. “I volunteered at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas during the summer of 2019. And just helped and Check paperwork and organize that and file that. I was distributed to patients and I also shadowed physicians during my time there and it was a great opportunity.” Says Saman.

PHS Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson says Chris is leaving his mark on campus, “He’s kind of a servant leader, who jumps in with the group. He definitely leads, but he leads by their side. He’s the definition of a dragon and we’re sure he’s going to do great things in his future and we’re proud of him.”

And as a recent graduate, Chris says there’s no question what happens next, “Oh, yes, I was accepted in Missouri Southern for their advanced medical program for the ‘Yours to Lose’ program. And so right now I’m interested in pediatrics, but we’ll see where learning through the program takes me.”