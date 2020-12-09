Pittsburg High School collects water bottles for Lord’s Diner

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas high school is coming together to help bring water to a local charity. The Pittsburg High School Key Club has started collecting and delivering water bottles for the Lord’s Diner.

Key members worked school staff last week and were able to collect 650 water bottles for the kitchen to use in their to go service. The diner shifted to serving water bottles due to the pandemic eliminating their dine in option.

Lisa Russell, Lord’s Diner Volunteer Coordinator, said, “We offer tea and water out in our dining room, you know when we were operating our dining room, but since COVID closed everything down, that option, we’re doing it through to-go’s and we don’t have easily way to give out water or any beverage.”

So far the school delivered to the Lord’s Diner Monday and are preparing their second shipment on Friday.