Pittsburg forum to highlight city commissioner candidates

Pittsburg City Commission candidates invite the community out to a candidate forum.

Tuesday at noon, all six hopefuls will have the opportunity to go in front of residents and answer how they plan will move the city forward. The forum will be held at the Frisco Event Center.

Candidates are current commissioners Sarah Chenoweth, Dan McNally, and Chuck Munsell, and new-comers Larry Fields, Chad McCubbin, and Cheryl Brooks.

Each candidate will have ten minutes to answer questions from the crowd.

Those wishing to attend must purchase a ticket online. You can purchase one by clicking here.

However, if you are unable to attend the forum, the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals will be streaming the debate live from their Facebook page.