Pittsburg Fire Department training to prepare for the new year

PITTSBRUG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Fire Department is spending Christmas Eve getting some training in and preparing for the new year.

They are continuing to train everyday. Now, they’re looking to train others.

Instead of gathering around the tree, firefighters with the Pittsburg Fire Department are treating the holiday as a normal work day.

The department is hoping to pursue a new ride along program in the new year.

Anyone that is interested in pursuing a career in firefighting can go to the station and ride along during each of the three shifts.

Matt Stringer, Lieutenant, said, “We encourage them to do a minimum of 4 hours on each shift. And during those four hours we put them through several different things. Such as a ladder climb to expose them to heights. We get them in their gear and we put them in a dark room to expose them to claustrophobia, perhaps also being in a zero visibility environment.”

Lieutenant Stringer also says potential recruits will experience some of the activities they do as firefighters, such as forcible entry, search and rescue operations, and other possible real life situations.

Captain Rich Wood said two firefighters have recently retired and there are two open positions at the department.