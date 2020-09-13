Pittsburg Fire Department honors the lives lost on 9/11

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ceremonies to remember those who perished on September 11 continued in Pittsburg on Saturday morning.

The Pittsburg Fire Department hosted their own 9/11 memorial climb at Carnie Smith Stadium on the Pittsburg State campus.

Firefighters set out to climb 110 flights of stairs carrying 60 pounds of bunker gear.

Every year, the department usually goes to Wichita to participate in their Memorial Climb.

However due to COVID-19, the event was cancelled.

Bryan Main, Batallion Chief, Pittsburg Fire Department, says, “It’s just important that we never forget what happened as far as that goes. So, it’s good to be a part of something that goes on basically all around the country.”

10 members of the Pittsburg Fire Department participated in the climb, all to pay respects to the 343 first responders that died that day.