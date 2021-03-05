Pittsburg Fire Department builds new training tower

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local fire department is getting an upgrade thanks to the help from some of its own. A training tower is being built at Fire Station Number-2 in Pittsburg.

The plan is for firefighters to use it for confined space, ladder, and rope-rescue training. Construction on the entire project is being done by firefighters, themselves.

Dennis Reilly, Pittsburg Fire Chief, said, “Most firefighters have side jobs and a lot of our people are carpenters, the work is being done by our staff while they are on duty and the only real curveball that comes with it is we have a busy day with calls or if the weather doesn’t hold out.”

The hope is to have the project finished within the next couple of weeks.