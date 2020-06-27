PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Fire Chief announces he’s retiring after 20 years of serving the community.

Chief Mike Simons will retire in September.

He’s been a firefighter for 33 years and joined Pittsburg’s department in 2001.

During his time at the department, he’s been the Fire Marshal and the Safety Coordinator.

He was promoted to Chief in 2012.

Chief Simons says it’s been an honor to serve the community and lead the “exceptional team” at Pitt F.D.

He’s sad to leave, but excited to start his next chapter.