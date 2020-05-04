Pittsburg felony resident arrested for numerous drug possessions, illegal firearm, and eluding officers

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg Police Department have arrested a Pittsburg resident for possession of drugs, illegal possession of a firearm, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

On Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, at approximately 4:05 A.M., an officer from the Pittsburg Police Department attempted to stop a motor vehicle (gray 2020 Ford Fusion) on North Broadway Street in Pittsburg for an observed equipment violation.

The driver, 21-year-old Brett L. Leon, refused to stop and a pursuit then ensued which moved to US Highway 69 and proceeded southbound.

Officers were able to detain Leon where they discovered illegal drugs including methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A .45 caliber handgun was also thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, but officers were able to retrieve it.

Two other passengers were in the vehicle, but were later released from the scene.

Leon has been charged with numerous counts of felony drug possession, illegal possession of a firearm, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Leon was held at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, but was released on a $5,000 bond.

Investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700